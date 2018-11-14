Thalapathy 63: AGS Entertainment's official statement about Vijay-Atlee film

By Online Desk

To put all the speculations surrounding Vijay's next film, AGS Entertainment has officially released a statement regarding the film.

The makers of the film in their statement have said, "AGS Entertainment is pleased to announce our next project with Thalapathy Vijay. It has been a much awaited project for us and we are extremely happy and excited to work with Thalapathy Vijay. This will be our 20th production and biggest till date.

The project tentatively titled #Thalapathy63 will be directed by Atlee and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh.

After the tremendous success of Theri and Mersal, we are excited to join Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee for a hat-trick box-office blockbuster venture.

To add strength to this terrific combination we have AR Rahman composing music for this film. After delivering super hit albums in Mersal and Sarkar, this will be his next association with Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee. It gives AGS tremendous pride to be associated with this MERSAL combination.

#Thalapathy63 promises to be a PAKKA MASS family entertainer with a large cast, superior technical crew and the best of production values.

We re putting together the best global talent to attempt a genre that will the first of its kind for Thalapathy Vijay.

We have Cinematography - GK Vishnu, Art - Muthuraj, Editing - Ruben L Antony, Stunt - Anl Arasu, Lyrics - Vivek, Executive Producer - SM Venkat Manickam, Creative Producer - Archana Kalpathi as part of our technical crew so far.

The other cast and crew, title and project related details will be released officially.

On this auspicious day we seek all your blessings, good wishes and support for #Thalapathy63."

Vijay has been riding high on success with his recent release 'Sarkar'. Despite many hurdles, the Vijay-starrer went on to become a blockbuster, collecting over 200 crores at the box office.

It will be interesting to see if Vijay-Atlee can strike gold at the box-office for the third consecutive time.