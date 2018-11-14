By Online Desk

Jyotika-starrer 'Kaatrin Mozhi' is all set to hit the big screens on Friday (16th November), with many celebrities already taking interest in the film. 'Kaatrin Mozhi' is the official remake of Vidya Balan's Bollywood super-hit 'Tumhari Sulu'.

In the Tamil remake, Jyotika will be reprising the role played by Vidya Balan. We are just two days away from the film's release, and now as a sweet gesture, Vidya Balan has sent a special video message wishing Jyotika.

ALSO WATCH: Kaatrin Mozhi Trailer

In her video message she said, "Namaskaram, Enakku rombave sandhoshama irukku. Perumaiya irukku. Naan Hindi la Tumhari Sulu la pannina role, Jyotika Tamil la Kaatrin Mozhi la panranga. So, All the best to Jyotika, Radha Mohan, Dhananjeyan Sir, and everyone associated with Kaatrin Mozhi. From all of us at Tumhari Sulu, Naan romba eager'ah, excited'ah iruken indha padatha paakarthuku, I'm sure all of us are. So, all the very best!"

Here is the English translation of the above:

"Welcome, I am very happy and proud. The role which I played in Hindi movie Tumhari Sulu, Jyotika is reprising the role in Tamil called 'Kaatrin Mozhi'. So, All the best to Jyotika, Radha Mohan, Dhananjeyan Sir, and everyone associated with Kaatrin Mozhi. From all of us at Tumhari Sulu, I am so eager and excited to watch the film. I'm sure all of us are. So, all the very best!"

From 'Mozhi' to 'Kaatrin Mozhi'

The expectations for 'Kaatrin Mozhi' is high, going by the fact that Jyotika-Radha Mohan's previous collaboration 'Mozhi' went on to become a trendsetter.

ALSO WATCH: Jyothika dances with ease for 'Jimikki Kammal' in this Kaatrin Mozhi video

Jyothika will be paired with 'Myna' actor Vidharth. In a press meet last week, Jyothika said that earlier she used to be very comfortable acting with Ajith, Vijay and Suriya. She said that she felt the same comfort while acting with Vidharth.

The film also stars Lakshmi Manchu, MS Bhaskar, Manobala in prominent roles and STR (aka) Simbu will be seen a cameo.

Produced by her husband Suriya, AH Kaashif has composed the music for the film, with one of the songs sung by the sensational Sid Sriram.

Since her comeback film '36 Vayadhinile', Jyothika has been focussing on acting in female-centric films. She was also seen in the multi-starrer Mani Ratnam film 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam'.