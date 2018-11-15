Home Entertainment Tamil

Ajith-Vinoth film: 'Thala 59' director clarifies social media rumours

Many people claimed that Ajith-Vinoth project 'Thala 59' is a remake of Bollywood hit-film 'Pink'.

Published: 15th November 2018

Ajith completed shooting for his current project 'Viswasam' and the film has entered the post-production stage. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on Pongal 2019 and set to clash with Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta'

But, the fans have already started talking about Ajith's next project (Thala 59) with director H Vinoth, who has delivered two consecutive hits in 'Sathuranga Vettai' and 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru'. 

Since the announcement of Ajith-Vinoth film, there has been a lot of speculations going on rounds in social media. Many people claimed that 'Thala 59' is a remake of Bollywood hit-film 'Pink', which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

To put an end to the rumours director Vinoth has given a statement insisting that 'Thala 59' is not a remake of 'Pink'.

According to Behindwoods, Vinoth said, "Any updates on my upcoming projects will be revealed by the respective production houses and the concerned department. He also added that the director is dissociated with all the social platforms including Facebook Twitter and Instagram."

With this statement, Vinoth has put an end to all the rumours regarding the film. The film will be bankrolled by late actress Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor.  The shooting for the 'Thala 59' will commence in February 2019. 

