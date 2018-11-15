Home Entertainment Tamil

I did it only for Jyothika: STR on 'Kaatrin Mozhi'

After Vidya Balan, now STR has come out with a special video message for Jyotika and the entire 'Kaatrin Mozhi' team.

Published: 15th November 2018 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

STR

Actor STR (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

Jyotika-starrer 'Kaatrin Mozhi' will be hitting the big screens on16th November (Friday), and many celebrities have sent their heartfelt wishes to Jyotika and the entire team, in the last few days.

After Vidya Balan, now Simbu (aka) STR has come out with a special video message.

He said, "My favourite Jyo ma'am is acting in 'Kaatrin Mozhi'. I have done a special cameo for one scene in the film, and I did it only for Jyothika. Radhamohan is a fantastic director. The film has good performances from many actors including Vidhaarth, Lakshmi Manchu, MS Bhaskar, and others. My heartiest wishes to everyone in the team. I wish producer Dhananjayan sir for a big success."

'Kaatrin Mozhi' is the official remake of Vidya Balan's Bollywood super-hit 'Tumhari Sulu'. In the Tamil remake, Jyotika will be reprising the role played by Vidya Balan.

The expectations for 'Kaatrin Mozhi' is high, going by the fact that Jyotika-Radha Mohan's previous collaboration 'Mozhi' went on to become a trendsetter.

Jyothika will be paired with 'Myna' actor Vidharth. In a press meet last week, Jyothika said that earlier she used to be very comfortable acting with Ajith, Vijay and Suriya. She said that she felt the same comfort while acting with Vidharth.

The film also stars Lakshmi Manchu, MS Bhaskar, Manobala in prominent roles and STR (aka) Simbu will be seen a cameo.

Produced by her husband Suriya, AH Kaashif has composed the music for the film, with one of the songs sung by the sensational Sid Sriram.

Since her comeback film '36 Vayadhinile', Jyothika has been focussing on acting in female-centric films. She was also seen in the multi-starrer Mani Ratnam film 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
STR Simbu Kaatrin Mozhi Jyothika

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp