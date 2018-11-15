I did it only for Jyothika: STR on 'Kaatrin Mozhi'

By Online Desk

Jyotika-starrer 'Kaatrin Mozhi' will be hitting the big screens on16th November (Friday), and many celebrities have sent their heartfelt wishes to Jyotika and the entire team, in the last few days.

After Vidya Balan, now Simbu (aka) STR has come out with a special video message.

He said, "My favourite Jyo ma'am is acting in 'Kaatrin Mozhi'. I have done a special cameo for one scene in the film, and I did it only for Jyothika. Radhamohan is a fantastic director. The film has good performances from many actors including Vidhaarth, Lakshmi Manchu, MS Bhaskar, and others. My heartiest wishes to everyone in the team. I wish producer Dhananjayan sir for a big success."

It's so kind of Young Superstar #STR sir to do a cameo & give us this sweet wish for #KaatrinMozhiFromTomorrow ...we will remain grateful for his support. Do watch the film from tomorrow in theatres pic.twitter.com/DCN6j0GV4X — Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) November 15, 2018

'Kaatrin Mozhi' is the official remake of Vidya Balan's Bollywood super-hit 'Tumhari Sulu'. In the Tamil remake, Jyotika will be reprising the role played by Vidya Balan.

The expectations for 'Kaatrin Mozhi' is high, going by the fact that Jyotika-Radha Mohan's previous collaboration 'Mozhi' went on to become a trendsetter.

Jyothika will be paired with 'Myna' actor Vidharth. In a press meet last week, Jyothika said that earlier she used to be very comfortable acting with Ajith, Vijay and Suriya. She said that she felt the same comfort while acting with Vidharth.

The film also stars Lakshmi Manchu, MS Bhaskar, Manobala in prominent roles and STR (aka) Simbu will be seen a cameo.

Produced by her husband Suriya, AH Kaashif has composed the music for the film, with one of the songs sung by the sensational Sid Sriram.

Since her comeback film '36 Vayadhinile', Jyothika has been focussing on acting in female-centric films. She was also seen in the multi-starrer Mani Ratnam film 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam'.