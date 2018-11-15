Home Entertainment Tamil

Once Vijay was caught by the police at Mount Road: Actor Srinath

Actor-director Srinath in a recent interview stated that there was a time when Vijay was caught by the police.

It's a known fact that that 'Thalapathy' Vijay and actor-director Srinath share a long-standing friendship dates way back to their Loyola college days.

Srinath in a recent interview stated that there was a time when Vijay was caught by the police.

During an interaction with Behindwoods, Srinath recollected an incident that involved him and Vijay. He said, "Once Vijay was riding my bike (RX 100) and both of us did not have a license. We were travelling in Mount Road and the cops were checking vehicles and catching people. I noticed it from a distance and told Vijay to that if the cops get to know that we don't have a licence they will snatch the RC book and seize the vehicle."

He added, "I told him to accelerate and dodge the cops, but Vijay mistook what I said and stepped on the brakes when we reached near the cops. I convinced the cops telling them that Vijay (he hadn't started acting then) is the son of director SA Chandrasekhar. Eventually, they let us go and we escaped the situation."

Srinath told it was one of the many adventures he had experienced with Vijay. This is not the first time that Vijay's friends have shared an interesting incident.

One of Vijay's other close friend Sanjeev, in a recent interview, stated that there was a time when Vijay cried all night due to the harsh remarks he received from a leading magazine for his performance in his debut film 'Naalaiya Theerpu'.

