Home Entertainment Tamil

Thank you Simbu for making 'Kaatrin Mozhi' even more special: Suriya

Jyotika-starrer 'Kaatrin Mozhi' hit the big screens today, and many critics and fans have given a big thumbs up for the film.

Published: 16th November 2018 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Suriya, Simbu

Tamil actors Suriya and Simbu (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

Jyotika-starrer 'Kaatrin Mozhi' hit the big screens today, and many critics and fans have given a big thumbs up for the film.

'Kaatrin Mozhi' is the official remake of Vidya Balan's Bollywood super-hit 'Tumhari Sulu'. In the Tamil remake, Jyotika has reprised the role played by Vidya Balan.

Today, Jyotika's husband and actor Suriya had put out a tweet thanking Simbu and Lakshmi Manchu for making the movie special.

His tweet reads," Thank you #Simbu & @LakshmiManchu for making it even more special and Mylsamy sir I rolled down laughing..Sure our audience and the raving reviews will give #KaatriMozli it’s deserving success #JoCareerBest"

Suriya also went on to appreciate Jyotika, for her brilliant choice of film and called it Jyotika's career best. He said, "I again witnessed Jo’s belief, trust in a project transforming into a memorable film! Thank you #RadhaMohan for making the magic work again with Jo. @Dhananjayan sir thank you for fighting against all odd to get the screens!!. #Respects #Proudhusband #JoCareerBest #kaatrinmozhi"

Simbu (aka) STR had done a special cameo in the film. On Thursday, Simbu had put up a video message wishing the 'Kaatrin Mozhi' team.

He said, "My favourite Jyo ma'am is acting in 'Kaatrin Mozhi'. I have done a special cameo for one scene in the film, and I did it only for Jyothika. Radhamohan is a fantastic director. The film has good performances from many actors including Vidhaarth, Lakshmi Manchu, MS Bhaskar, and others. My heartiest wishes to everyone in the team. I wish producer Dhananjayan sir for a big success."

The expectations for 'Kaatrin Mozhi' were high, going by the fact that Jyotika-Radha Mohan's previous collaboration 'Mozhi' went on to become a trendsetter.

Jyothika is paired with 'Myna' actor Vidharth. The film also stars Lakshmi Manchu, MS Bhaskar, Manobala in prominent roles. Produced by Suriya, AH Kaashif has composed the music for the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suriya Kaatrin Mozhi Tumhari Sulu Simbu STR Jyotika

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp