Thank you Simbu for making 'Kaatrin Mozhi' even more special: Suriya

Jyotika-starrer 'Kaatrin Mozhi' hit the big screens today, and many critics and fans have given a big thumbs up for the film.

'Kaatrin Mozhi' is the official remake of Vidya Balan's Bollywood super-hit 'Tumhari Sulu'. In the Tamil remake, Jyotika has reprised the role played by Vidya Balan.

Today, Jyotika's husband and actor Suriya had put out a tweet thanking Simbu and Lakshmi Manchu for making the movie special.

His tweet reads," Thank you #Simbu & @LakshmiManchu for making it even more special and Mylsamy sir I rolled down laughing..Sure our audience and the raving reviews will give #KaatriMozli it’s deserving success #JoCareerBest"

Suriya also went on to appreciate Jyotika, for her brilliant choice of film and called it Jyotika's career best. He said, "I again witnessed Jo’s belief, trust in a project transforming into a memorable film! Thank you #RadhaMohan for making the magic work again with Jo. @Dhananjayan sir thank you for fighting against all odd to get the screens!!. #Respects #Proudhusband #JoCareerBest #kaatrinmozhi"

Simbu (aka) STR had done a special cameo in the film. On Thursday, Simbu had put up a video message wishing the 'Kaatrin Mozhi' team.

He said, "My favourite Jyo ma'am is acting in 'Kaatrin Mozhi'. I have done a special cameo for one scene in the film, and I did it only for Jyothika. Radhamohan is a fantastic director. The film has good performances from many actors including Vidhaarth, Lakshmi Manchu, MS Bhaskar, and others. My heartiest wishes to everyone in the team. I wish producer Dhananjayan sir for a big success."

The expectations for 'Kaatrin Mozhi' were high, going by the fact that Jyotika-Radha Mohan's previous collaboration 'Mozhi' went on to become a trendsetter.

Jyothika is paired with 'Myna' actor Vidharth. The film also stars Lakshmi Manchu, MS Bhaskar, Manobala in prominent roles. Produced by Suriya, AH Kaashif has composed the music for the film.