Ahead of 'NOTA' release, Vijay Devarakonda joins Put Chutney in taking a dig at Tamil Nadu politics

Ahead of the release of political thriller 'NOTA', hero Vijay Devarakonda collaborated with popular Tamil YouTube channel Put Chutney for a quirky video, which was released on Wednesday. The video is titled 'How to Become a Politician in Tamilnadu' and it depicts 'NOTA' actor Vijay Devarakonda learning the tricks of the trade of politics from YouTuber Rajmohan.

Vijay Devarakonda, Rahul Raj and Maari in the Put Chutney video (Photo | YouTube)

As Put Chutney videos are usually known for making fun of politicians and current issues, this video also mocks AIADMK's two leaves symbol case, Kamal Haasan's and Rajnikanth's political entries, self-proclaimed godman Nityananda's science-defying viral videos, and even Devarakonda's acting in Arjun Reddy.

The video begins with a prayer directed to Harbhajan Singh, taking a subtle dig at the CSK players Tamil Tweets. Rajmohan goes on to teach Vijay how to get away with wrongdoings by saying, "This is not me (in the video)."

Devarakonda touches another controversial issue when he asks a doubt: "What is Simtaangaaran?" Rajmohan gives a reply similar to the one that AR Rahman, the composer of the song from Vijay's 'Sarkar', gave to clarify the controversy.

Vijay Devarakonda learning to talk like a Tamil politician (Photo | YouTube)

Launched in 2015, Put Chutney is famous for its satirical content usually based on political issues. Rajmohan Arumugam, who was previously a radio jockey, is the face of the channel and produces content which imparts awareness about current issues in Tamil Nadu.

This video is a promotion to the upcoming bilingual film 'NOTA', which also stars Mehreen Pirzada, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Yashika Aannand and Sanchana Natarajan. The film will release on Friday.