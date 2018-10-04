Home Entertainment Tamil

Ahead of 'NOTA' release, Vijay Devarakonda joins Put Chutney in taking a dig at Tamil Nadu politics

The video is titled 'How to Become a Politician in Tamilnadu' and it depicts 'NOTA' actor Vijay Devarakonda learning the tricks of the trade of politics from YouTuber Rajmohan.

Published: 04th October 2018 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Devarakonda and Rajmohan in the Put Chutney video (Photo | YouTube)

By Online Desk

Ahead of the release of political thriller 'NOTA', hero Vijay Devarakonda collaborated with popular Tamil YouTube channel Put Chutney for a quirky video, which was released on Wednesday. The video is titled 'How to Become a Politician in Tamilnadu' and it depicts 'NOTA' actor Vijay Devarakonda learning the tricks of the trade of politics from YouTuber Rajmohan.

Vijay Devarakonda, Rahul Raj and Maari in the Put Chutney video (Photo | YouTube)

As Put Chutney videos are usually known for making fun of politicians and current issues, this video also mocks AIADMK's two leaves symbol case, Kamal Haasan's and Rajnikanth's political entries, self-proclaimed godman Nityananda's science-defying viral videos, and even Devarakonda's acting in Arjun Reddy.

The video begins with a prayer directed to Harbhajan Singh, taking a subtle dig at the CSK players Tamil Tweets. Rajmohan goes on to teach Vijay how to get away with wrongdoings by saying, "This is not me (in the video)."

Devarakonda touches another controversial issue when he asks a doubt: "What is Simtaangaaran?" Rajmohan gives a reply similar to the one that AR Rahman, the composer of the song from Vijay's 'Sarkar', gave to clarify the controversy.

Vijay Devarakonda learning to talk like a Tamil politician (Photo | YouTube)

Launched in 2015, Put Chutney is famous for its satirical content usually based on political issues. Rajmohan Arumugam, who was previously a radio jockey, is the face of the channel and produces content which imparts awareness about current issues in Tamil Nadu.

This video is a promotion to the upcoming bilingual film 'NOTA', which also stars Mehreen Pirzada, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Yashika Aannand and Sanchana Natarajan. The film will release on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Devarakonda Put Chutney Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu politics NOTA NOTA film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices