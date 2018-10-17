Casting couch is not just a man's fault: 'Vada Chennai' star Andrea

By Online Desk

Dhanush-starrer 'Vada Chennai' released today amidst high expectations and true to it the film has been receiving positive reviews from both the fans and critics.

Andrea Jeremiah, who has played one of the prominent roles in the film has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in the film.

In a recent interview with Behindwoods, the multitalented star shared her thoughts about casting couch and the ways to avoid such encounters.

Andrea said, "I've never experienced casting couch myself. If I date a guy, it is only because I like him and vice versa. I am an actor, and I know other actors who have never had a casting couch experience. It also depends on the vibe you give off to people. If somebody meets me, they will know that his girl means business.

"Casting couch is not just a man's fault. It is important to say this because we blame the other side always. If women are not willing to sleep for work, then they won't ask for it. A women should have the confidence and say 'I believe myself and I won't sleep with anyone'. Then casting couch will not exist. If they don't have that confidence and compromise, men are also humans. And this makes it difficult for women who don't want to compromise."

The Vishwaroopam II star went on to add that she is proud to do films that other people are enviable of.

She said, "Take me for an example. I don't come from a film background. I don't have any producer's influence. I've made my mistakes. I worked my way up. I work with big directors. I work with good actors. I act in female centric films. And I do all this, without ever indulging in a casting couch experience. Because I believe in hardwork, talent and blessing. It is possible. It may take more time, but it's possible."

In addition to Dhanush and Andrea Jeremiah, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Ameer and Daniel Balaji, Kishore in crucial roles. The music department is handled by Santhosh Narayanan while Velraj is behind the camera.

The film is produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films while Lyca Productions will distribute the movie.

'Vada Chennai' is a crime drama that marks Dhanush's third collaboration with Vetrimaaran. The two have previously delivered two successful hits in 'Polladhavan' (2007) and 'Aadukulam' (2011).