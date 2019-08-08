Home Entertainment Tamil

Chennai man tries to set himself ablaze outside Sathyam theatre after failing to get ticket for Ajith's 'Nerkonda Paarvai'

Tickets for Ajith-starrer 'Nerkonda Paarvai', which released today, have been in high demand since the time booking started a few days back.

Published: 08th August 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Ajith-starrer 'Nerkonda Paarvai'.

By Online Desk

Every time a top star's film gets released, a few untoward incidents involving fans come to light.

Fans from across Tamil Nadu started gathering outside theatres as early as 11 pm for the special early morning screening of 'Nerkonda Paarvai'.

Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who just like any other fan wanted to catch the first-day first show of  'Nerkonda Paarvai', shared a bizarre incident that happened outside Chennai's Sathyam theatre.

The Sakkarakatti actor on Twitter said," I DONT KNW WAT TO SAY! At #Sathyam now where a man RIGHT NXT TO ME was bathing in petrol and searching for a matchstick to burn himself because of some ticket issue for #NKP #THALA or any other STAR will definitely not encourage this! Its ur life against a movie ticket Police have arrested him now."

It must be noted that at the time of 'Viswasam' release in early January this year, ardent fans of 'Thala' Ajith climbed on to a massive cut-out of their idol in Villupuram to garland it and do 'pal-abishekam', only for it to come crashing down.

The flimsy board, which could easily be nearly 30 feet tall, could not withstand the weight of the fans who were crawling up. Those who were standing on the cut-out and those near it were injured.

Similarly, in another incident, a 20-year-old man allegedly poured kerosene over his 45-year-old father and set him ablaze as the latter refused to give him money to watch 'Viswasam', near Kalinjur in Vellore.

Directed by H Vinoth, 'Nerkonda Paarvai' is an official remake of Bollywood courtroom drama 'Pink' that starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

The movie has a star-studded cast with the likes of Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, Adhik Ravichandran, Rangaraj Pandey and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp