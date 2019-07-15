Jyotika's next titled Pon Magal Vandhal

By Express News Service

Jyotika's project with director-actors Bhagyaraj, Parthiban, Pandiarajan, and Pratap Pothen now has a name and a director.

It will be known as Pon Magal Vandhal and will be helmed by debutant JJ Fredrick.

Pegged as a thriller, the title was revealed by the actor's husband and producer of the film, Suriya via his Twitter handle.

With music by Govind Vasantha, cinematography by Ramji, and editing by Ruben, the film is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainments.

The first-look poster features a pinwheel and a gun placed on the top of an envelope.

A silhouette of Jyotika's face is seen to the left of the gun and a faded image of the Madras High Court features on the right of the pinwheel.

Apart from this project, Jyotika has Jackpot with Revathy, and an untitled project directed by Jeethu Joseph, which stars her alongside her brother-in-law Karthi.

