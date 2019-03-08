Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay's 'Sarkar' impact: Election Commission of India creates awareness about section 49P

Recently, the ECI had put up an advertisement that explains about section 49P and how people need not panic if their vote is misused.

Vijay in 'Sarkar'

Vijay in 'Sarkar' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is taking various initiatives to create awareness among voters.

It must be noted that Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar', which hit the theatres last year on the occasion of Diwali, had many scenes that extensively spoke about the importance of section 49P.

Section 49P allows the voter to have the right to get back his/her ballot back and vote (if someone voted in that individual's name).

Post-release of 'Sarkar', people started to Google for section 49 P as a result of which the law attained a peak on Google search engine. Sun Pictures, the producers of the film, later took to Twitter and shared the statistical Goole Trends report.

To know more about section 49 P click here.

Director AR Murugadoss, who directed 'Sarkar', took to Twitter and shared his excitement about the same. He said, "Glad, election commission is bringing awareness on #49p #Sarkar."

At the time of 'Sarkar's release, many AIADMK ministers and party cadres expressed their displeasure with certain scenes in the film. The party caders even went on to protest outside various theatres in Tamil Nadu. Many of whom even indulged in damaging the banners and cutouts of Vijay placed outside cinema halls.

As a result of this, the 'Sarkar' team went on to delete some visuals and mute some dialogues which were called 'controversial' and 'politically motivated' by the AIADMK.

Despite the controversy, 'Sarkar' was well received by fans and the film went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. According to film pundits, 'Sarkar' has grossed over 200 crores at the box office.

