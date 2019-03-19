Home Entertainment Tamil

Prabhu Deva's Guleba joins 10 crore view club on YouTube

Prabhu Deva's Guleba is also only the fourth Tamil song to have garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Published: 19th March 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Guleba, Prabhu Deva, Guaebaghavali

Guleba song hits 100M views. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

India's very own Micheal Jackson, Prabhu Deva's dance number 'Guleba' from Gulaebaghavali has crossed 10 crore views on YouTube, becoming the fourth Tamil song to join the 10 crore views club.

Guleba is the opening song in the Prabhu Deva-Hansika Motwani starrer was released in 2017. The music was composed by the popular Tamil Indie Orasadha fame Vivek–Mervin.

Though the music gives us the feel of a fun Spanish track, the lyric is a detour to Madras. Even the most reserved ones can't help but shake their legs for this addictive song.

ALSO READ: Straight outta Madras songs that will teleport you to the city instantly

Guleba ruled all the party playlist, even long before 'Lamborghini' became the party rhythm. Even today, it is hard to spot any Tamilian wedding without the guests dancing for this superfast track.

Guleba is also only the fourth Tamil song to have garnered more than 10 crore views on Youtube. Apart from this, Dhanush's 'Why this Kolaveri di,' 'Rowdy baby' and Sivakarthikeyan's 'Vaayadi Petha Pulla' are the other songs to have 10 crore+ views. 

WATCH the song here:

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guleba hits 100M views Guleba Gulaebaghavali Prabhu Deva Hansika Motwani YouTube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp