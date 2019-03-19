Prabhu Deva's Guleba joins 10 crore view club on YouTube

By Online Desk

India's very own Micheal Jackson, Prabhu Deva's dance number 'Guleba' from Gulaebaghavali has crossed 10 crore views on YouTube, becoming the fourth Tamil song to join the 10 crore views club.

Guleba is the opening song in the Prabhu Deva-Hansika Motwani starrer was released in 2017. The music was composed by the popular Tamil Indie Orasadha fame Vivek–Mervin.

Though the music gives us the feel of a fun Spanish track, the lyric is a detour to Madras. Even the most reserved ones can't help but shake their legs for this addictive song.

Guleba ruled all the party playlist, even long before 'Lamborghini' became the party rhythm. Even today, it is hard to spot any Tamilian wedding without the guests dancing for this superfast track.

Guleba is also only the fourth Tamil song to have garnered more than 10 crore views on Youtube. Apart from this, Dhanush's 'Why this Kolaveri di,' 'Rowdy baby' and Sivakarthikeyan's 'Vaayadi Petha Pulla' are the other songs to have 10 crore+ views.

WATCH the song here: