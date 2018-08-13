Home Entertainment Telugu

Allu Arjun donates Rs 25 lakh to flood relief fund

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who is known for his philanthropy, has now announced a contribution of Rs 25 lakhs to the CM's flood relief fund.

Allu Arjun (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who is known for his philanthropy, has now announced a contribution of Rs 25 lakhs to the CM's flood relief fund.

“A red alert was declared in Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram and Calicut areas. So, people in these areas should be careful,” said Allu Arjun, urging his fans and others to help the people of Kerala in whatever way they can.

The 'Stylish Star' also posted a note on Twitter: "People of Kerala will always occupy a special place in my heart for the unmatchable Love & Affection they shower. Their Love & the Loss is Unmatchable. But still I take the Honour to do my bit. I hereby pledge to donate 25,00,000 for the #KeralaFloodRelief."
 

