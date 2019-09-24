'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' will make you proud of our country: Chiranjeevi

Murali Krishna CH By

All roads led to LB Stadium on Sunday for the pre-release event of Chiranjeevi-starrer magnum opus Syeraa Narasimha Reddy. It is Chiranjeevi’s first historical film in his illustrious career of over four decades and was an evening to remember for the Megastar. The intermittent heavy showers couldn’t stop the euphoria that swept across the grand gala event, which has seen the presence of a galaxy of stars across industries.

Ardent fans of Chiru began thronging the venue from 3 pm onwards, hoping to catch a glimpse of their matinee idol. A huge podium was erected just above the big LED screens to accommodate the cast, crew and the guests at the do. After a montage of Chiru’s yesteryear hits, sizzling performances and energetic speeches, the celebrations went on till 10:00 pm.

Addressing the huge gathering, Chiranjeevi stated that the success of director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise has changed the perspective of regional filmmakers. “The epic success of Baahubali has brought a new identity to Telugu cinema on the national and international stage and also increased our confidence to bring out Syeraa across India.

With Baahubali, Rajamouli has proved that our films can recover huge investments and make good profits if we encapsulate them with emotions, drama and memorable cinematic experience. A few decades ago, Shankarabharam brought accolades to Telugu cinema and increased respect on our filmmakers. And in present times, Baahubali has redefined those moments,” said Chiru.

He added that Syeraa has fulfilled his long-time wish of playing a freedom fighter. “I have contemplated playing Bhagat Singh and several other roles, but it was only after Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao garu narrated the engrossing story of polygar, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, I was fascinated to do Syeraa. There is little information available on him and we went by folklores and some stories available in the Rayalaseema districts. So, it inspired us to bring to life a phenomenon called Narasimha Reddy,” the Megastar added.

Chiru revealed that it was Ram Charan, who came forward to take the risk of bankrolling this film on a lavish budget. “Charan facilitated everything asked by our director Surender Reddy. Right from getting biggest stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep and Jagapathi Babu to recreating huge sets and spending Rs 75 crores for a 45-day climax war sequence in Georgia to running a 1500 member-unit on a daily basis, Charan has ensured his intent to make Syeraa a worthwhile film.

I can vouch for you that Syeraa is a youthful film because it will evoke the patriotic spirit, will make every youth proud of our country and demonstration of respect for the national anthem. Although Syeraa doesn’t boast of dance numbers and commercial aspects, we have made it for the Telugus and for the country,” emphasised Chiru.

Director SS Rajamouli, the chief guest at the event has released the title song of Syeraa crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. Pawan Kalyan, who also graced the event as special invite has garnered the loudest applause among the guests. Also starring Tamannaah, Ravi Kishan and Anushka Shetty, Syeraa is poised for a worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on October 2. The film has music by Amit Trivedi and background score by Julius Packiam.