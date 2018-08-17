Over one-third Chinese don't have breakfast every day

By IANS

BEIJING: More than one-third of Chinese do not have their breakfast every day due to limited time in the morning, according to a survey.



Some 11 per cent of respondents reported skipping breakfast often, according to the report by the Chinese Nutrition Society.



Of the people over the age of 18 in 31 provinces of China, one per cent said they never had breakfast.



"Limited time in the morning" ranked as the top reason for not eating breakfast, with 49 per cent. While 17 per cent said they "have no appetite in the morning" or "are not used to having breakfast".



Nine per cent thought "the breakfast is unnecessary", according to the report.



The respondents said their breakfast was primarily made up of cereals and root vegetables more than other foods like soybeans, dairy products, fruits or vegetables.



Some 81 per cent of the respondents ate breakfast within 15 minutes and 42 per cent within 10 minutes, according to the survey.



It also noted that an insufficient intake of energy, dietary fibre or vitamins at breakfast cannot be fully compensated for at lunch and dinner.

