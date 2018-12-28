Home Lifestyle Food

Don't trash Christmas trees! They can be turned into paint, food sweeteners

Christmas trees have hundreds of thousands of pine needles which take a long time to decompose compared to other tree leaves, said researchers from the University of Sheffield in the UK.

Published: 28th December 2018 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LONDON: Abandoned Christmas trees could be saved from the landfill and turned into paint and food sweeteners, according to a study.

ALSO READ | Lonely Trump, India's silenced church bells and China's heave-ho to Santa

Christmas trees have hundreds of thousands of pine needles which take a long time to decompose compared to other tree leaves, said researchers from the University of Sheffield in the UK.

When they rot, they emit huge quantities of greenhouse gases which then contribute to the carbon footprint.

The study by Cynthia Kartey, a PhD student at the University of Sheffield, found that useful products can be made from the chemicals extracted from pine needles when processed.

The major component (up to 85 per cent) of pine needles is a complex polymer known as lignocellulose.

The complexity of this polymer makes using pine needles as a product for biomass energy unattractive and useless to most industrial processes.

"My research has been focused on the breakdown of this complex structure into simple, high-valued industrial chemical feedstocks such as sugars and phenolics, which are used in products like household cleaners and mouthwash," Kartey said.

"Biorefineries would be able to use a relatively simple but unexplored process to break down the pine needles," Kartey said.

With the aid of heat and solvents such as glycerol, which is cheap and environmentally friendly, the chemical structure of pine needles is broken down into a liquid product (bio-oil) and a solid by-product (biochar).

ALSO READ | Easy Recipe: Chocolate fudge cookies for the perfect Christmas indulgence!

The bio-oil typically contains glucose, acetic acid and phenol.

These chemicals are used in many industries -- glucose in the production of sweeteners for food, acetic acid for making paint, adhesives and even vinegar.

The process is sustainable and creates zero waste as the solid by-product can be useful too in other industrial chemical processes, researchers said.

Fresh trees and older, abandoned Christmas trees can both be used, they said.

"In the future, the tree that decorated your house over the festive period could be turned into paint to decorate your house once again," Kartey said.

The UK uses as many as 8 million natural Christmas trees during the festive period every year and about 7 million trees end up in the landfill, researchers said.

If pine needles were collected after Christmas and processed in this way, the chemicals could be used to replace less sustainable chemicals currently used in industry, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christmas trees Christmas Recycle Paint Food sweeteners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp