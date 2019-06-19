The Food Diplomacy: Pointing loopholes in food consumption

By Express News Service

At: Baek Nam June Hall

Till: July 30, Workshop programs: July 17-18

An ongoing exhibition titled The Food Diplomacy: Makan Ngga Makan Asal Kumpul is being showcased at The Korean Cultural Centre. The terms in the title look at the cultural gathering in Indonesia as an ephemeral plaftorm to extend the ideas from every artist that participates in food practices, which are related to health, culture, and any other form of art. The subjects of discourse are food production and distribution, Indonesia’s socio-political history related to food and trade politics in the snack industry, among others. Curator Hutomo chose works by artists and art initiatives such as Adi Sundoro, Bakudapan: Food Study Group, Fajar Abadi, Fransisca Retno, House of Natural Fiber, Natasha Gabriella “Tontey”, and XXLab.

Adi Sundoro’s two-dimensional works talk about how the food distribution process has been carried out internationally. Bakudapan’s work observes the connection between politics and food. Fajar Abadi’s installation work discusses snacks we eat during our leisure time. Natasha “Tontey” Gabriella’s works comment on the sustainable future led by pests with a cockroach figure since it is the only species that survived despite many extinctions. XXLab’s installation and video works talk about the process of industrial waste that produces tofu into ready-made fabrics. Most Asian countries have similar cultural backgrounds, and are also similar in food relations, bio-political practices and the way people consume food. In that context, the show aims to make people aware of how the chain of food production and distribution have their exclusive scale in influencing ethical, economic, and artistic values.