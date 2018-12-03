Home Lifestyle Health

Brain zapping may alleviate depression

Previous studies have explored deep brain stimulation (DBS) for mood disorders, but its success depends critically on target selection.

Published: 03rd December 2018 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have identified a brain region that can be electrically stimulated to improve mood in people suffering from depression.

According to a study published in the journal Current Biology, stimulation of a brain region called the lateral orbitofrontal cortex (OFC) reliably produced acute improvement in mood in patients who suffered from depression.

ALSO READ | Over-usage of social media causes depression and loneliness: Study

Those effects were not seen in patients without mood symptoms, suggesting that the brain stimulation works to normalise activity in mood-related neural circuitry, a researcher said.

"Stimulation induced a pattern of activity in brain regions connected to OFC that was similar to patterns seen when patients naturally experienced positive mood states," said Vikram Rao, of the University of California, San Francisco in the US.

"Our findings suggest that OFC is a promising new stimulation target for treatment of mood disorders," said Rao.

The team studied 25 patients with epilepsy who had electrodes placed in the brain for medical reasons to pinpoint the origin of their seizures.

Many of those patients also suffered from depression, which is often seen in people with epilepsy.

With the patients' consent, researchers took advantage of those electrodes to deliver small electrical pulses to areas of the brain thought to be involved in regulating mood.

Previous studies have explored deep brain stimulation (DBS) for mood disorders, but its success depends critically on target selection.

Targets in other mood-related areas deep in the brain hadn't always led to reliable improvements.

In the new study, they focused their attention and the electrical stimulation on the OFC.

The OFC is a key hub for mood-related circuitry.

However, it is also widely regarded as one of the least well-understood brain regions.

ALSO READ | Video chats can fight depression in older adults 

"Although OFC is a more superficial target, it shares rich interconnections with several brain regions implicated in emotion processing," Sellers said.

That made this relatively small brain area an attractive target for therapeutic stimulation.

The researchers used the implanted electrodes to stimulate OFC and other brain regions while collecting verbal mood reports and questionnaire scores.

Those studies found that unilateral stimulation of the lateral OFC produced acute, dose-dependent mood-state improvement in subjects with moderate-to-severe baseline depression.

The changes in brain activity the researchers observed after stimulation closely resembled those seen when people are in a good mood.

The findings show that mood can be immediately improved by electrical stimulation of a relatively small area of brain, researchers said.

They also add to evidence that mood disorders are the result of dysfunction in brain circuits.

The researchers say that plenty of work remains before DBS could enter routine clinical practice.

The team is currently exploring whether stimulation of OFC produces durable improvement in mood over longer periods of time.

They also hope to develop a medical device for patients with treatment-resistant mood disorders that can monitor brain activity in OFC and stimulate only when needed to keep that activity within a healthy range.

"Ultimately, it would be ideal if activity in mood-related brain circuits could be normalized indefinitely without patients needing to do anything," Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brain Depression Brain zapping Mood swings Mental health Epilepsy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp