Home Lifestyle Health

Smartphones over food, say college students

In a study, 76 college students ranging in age from 18 to 22, had no access to food for three hours and no access to their smartphones for two hours.

Published: 18th November 2018 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

True, the anxieties these days seem particularly acute — as, of course, they always have. Smartphones have a highly customized, 24/7 presence in our lives that feeds parental fears of antisocial behavior and stranger danger. IN PIC: American model Martha Hunt uses a smartphone photograph herself at backstage before the Victoria's Secret fashion show inside the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: College students prefer being deprived of food over parting with their smartphones, a study has found.

The findings, published in the journal Addictive Behaviors, suggest that smartphones can be more reinforcing than food for college students.

ALSO READ | Third-party apps result in data leak from smartphones

"In this study, we provide evidence for the first time that smartphones are reinforcing," said Sara O'Donnell, a scientist at University at Buffalo in the US.

"We also found that when deprived of both food and smartphones, students were much more motivated to work for the time to use their smartphone, and were willing to part with more hypothetical money to gain access to their phone," she said.

The researchers wanted to explore whether smartphones could function as reinforcing behaviour, the same way that food, drugs and alcohol are reinforcers.

"The frequency with which we use our cellphones every day is astounding, with estimates ranging from five to nine hours a day," O'Donnell said.

In the study, 76 college students ranging in age from 18 to 22, had no access to food for three hours and no access to their smartphones for two hours.

During that time, they either studied or read newspapers.

After that, the students could use a computer task in order to earn either the use of their smartphones or 100-calorie servings of their favourite snack food.

As smartphone time or food was earned, the amount of work needed to earn either one increased.

The researchers measured smartphone reinforcement in two ways.

One was a hypothetical questionnaire that asked how many minutes of smartphone use an individual would purchase at increasing prices.

The other was a behavioural index of reinforcement that measured the amount of work (ie the number of mouse button clicks) an individual would expend to use their phone, where the number of clicks needed to use the phone increases over time.

The more hypothetical money and work the students were willing to spend to be able to use their smartphones reflected a higher reinforcing value, O'Donnell said.

"We knew that students would be motivated to gain access to their phones, but we were surprised that despite modest food deprivation, smartphone reinforcement far exceeded food reinforcement across both methodologies," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smartphones Smartphone addiction Social media Students College students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp