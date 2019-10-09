Home Lifestyle Health

Dating apps promoting weight stigma among gay men

The study found that apart from weight stigma, body dissatisfaction stemmed from sexual objectification and appearance comparison.

Published: 09th October 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Dating apps

For representational purposes

By IANS

TORONTO: Grindr, the most popular dating app for the LGBTQ community, is generating negative effect on men's body image, especially when it came to weight, say researchers.

Three out of four gay men are reported to have used Grindr, according to a new University of Waterloo study.

"We were surprised to find that weight stigma is perpetuated by individual users and embedded within the app's information architecture," said Eric Filice, a public health doctoral candidate and lead author of the study.

ALSO READ: Singles who 'can't stop swiping' on dating apps experience negative social outcomes

Since Grindr facilitates anonymity more than other apps (it doesn't require a name or link to other social media platforms), and because its pre-set body descriptions don't acknowledge being overweight, most participants in the study perceived being overweight as a stigma.

"Participants recalled their body weight or shape being scrutinized for allegedly being incompatible with their gender expression or preferred position during intercourse," said Filice.

The study also found that apart from weight stigma, body dissatisfaction stemmed from sexual objectification and appearance comparison.

ALSO READ: 1 in 3 LGBTQ Indians finding love through dating apps

"It doesn't help that because Grindr exists to connect users for dating or sex, physical appearance bears greater cultural salience," Filice added.

Thirteen participants from several cities in the Greater Toronto Area, as well as surrounding municipalities, took part in the study that appeared in the journal Body Image.

"On the other hand, we were especially compelled by the myriad protective factors and coping strategies that participants suggested help mitigate Grindr's deleterious effects on body image," said Filice.

ALSO READ: Use dating apps, but don’t lower your guard, experts warn women

These included the prioritisation of positive self-esteem, strong social support, and avoiding situations that increase insecurities.

"Much remains to be done. We still have little insight into how dating apps influence the bodily perceptions of trans and gender-nonconforming folks," the researchers noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dating apps Weight stigma LGBTQ community LGBTQ dating apps Gay dating apps
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp