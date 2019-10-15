Home Lifestyle Health

Poor dietary habits, increased stress linked with acne

Exposure to pollution or stress was also more frequently observed in participants with acne compared to control participants.

Published: 15th October 2019 04:18 PM

By IANS

MADRID: Poor dietary habits, increased stress and harsh skincare routines were among the most significant factors associated with acne, according to a study.

The research presented at the 28th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Madrid evaluated the exposure to different worsening factors on acne on more than 6,700 participants across six countries.

"For the first time, this study allows us to identify the most important exposome factors relating to acne from patient questioning prior to any treatment prescription," said the study's lead researcher Brigitte Dreno from the University Hospital of Nantes in France.

The results showed that significantly more individuals with acne (48.2 per cent) consumed dairy products daily compared to individuals who did not (38.8 per cent).

The difference was also statistically significant for soda juices or syrups (35.6 per cent vs 31 per cent), pastries and chocolate (37 per cent vs 27.8 per cent) and sweets (29.7 per cent vs 19.1 per cent).

Surprisingly 11 per cent of acne sufferers consume whey proteins versus 7 per cent without acne and 11.9 per cent of acne sufferers consume anabolic steroids versus 3.2 per cent without acne.

Exposure to pollution or stress was also more frequently observed in participants with acne compared to control participants.

The research also found that harsh skincare practices were more common in acne sufferers.

Tobacco, which has previously been showed as a potential acne trigger, was not shown to have an influence, the study said.

