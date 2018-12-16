Home Lifestyle Tech

Apple accused of making false claims about iPhone X series' screen size

The suit alleges that Apple is falsely marketing the new line of iPhones as "all screen".

People look at iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Berlin. (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: A lawsuit filed in a US court has accused Apple of making false claims about the screen sizes and pixel counts of the displays in its iPhone X series, CNET reported.

The suit filed on Friday in the District Court of Northern California alleges that the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech giant lied about the screen sizes of iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max devices by counting non-screen areas like the notch and corners.

The two plaintiffs who filed the suit are seeking class action status, according to the report.

For example, the screen size of iPhone X is "only about 5.6875 inches", and not 5.8 inches as claimed by Apple, the complaint stated.

The plaintiffs also allege that the iPhone X series phones have lower screen resolution than advertised, the CNET report said on Saturday.

Apple was sued over its products earlier also. A lawsuit filed in June alleged that the screen of Apple Watch has a tendency to "crack, shatter or detach from the body of the watch."

