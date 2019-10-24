Home LIVE

Haryana results highlights: BJP looks to form government with support of independents

With the BJP falling short of the magic figure of 46 required for a majority, the party is now turning to independent MLAs, and not Dushyant Chautala's JJP, to return to power 

Published: 24th October 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Politicians-vote-in-Haryana assembly elections 2019-Photos

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

The ruling BJP exuded confidence ahead of the polls that it would win 75-plus seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. However, that appears to have been badly misplaced with the party falling short of the magic figure of 46 required for a majority. 

Amit Shah is playing a key role in gathering support for government formation with the help of independents. 

The Congress which was in power for ten years from 2004 to 2014 unleashed a populist manifesto promising loan waivers for farmers and 33% reservation for women in government jobs in a bid to steal the BJP's thunder. This has paid dividends for the party which has ended a strong second.   

The surprise package is the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) which was formed less than a year ago after breaking away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Led by Dushyant Chautala, the great-grandson of former deputy PM Devi Lal, the JJP appears to have taken most of the INLD's vote share along with it in the Jat belt. 

READ| Nine names to look out for on poll results day

The BJP, Congress and JJP each contested all the 90 seats. The BJP's candidates included three sportspersons -- Olympic bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh and wrestler Babita Phogat -- as well as TikTok star Sonali Phogat. Yogeshwar Dutt and Sonali Phogat lost while Sandeep Singh emerged victorious. 

LIVE UPDATES HERE:

Live Updates
TAGS
Haryana elections 2019 Haryana elections results 2019 Haryana assembly elections results 2019 BJP congress INLD JPP Babita Phogat Election Results 2019 Dushyant Chautala

