Maharashtra results highlights: Hard bargaining begins after BJP-Sena victory

By Online Desk

Devendra Fadnavis has already become the first Maharashtra CM in 47 years to complete a five-year term in office. And his spell in the limelight is unlikely to end just yet, with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance winning a majority. However, the BJP is set to fall about 20 seats short of its 2014 tally of 122 and that is not helping them.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has already queered the pitch by insisting on a 50:50 power-sharing formula. “It is time to remind the BJP about the formula arrived at when BJP chief Amit Shah visited my home....we had decided on 50:50 formula for the alliance,” he stressed in his press conference on Thursday evening, where he termed the results an "eye-opener".

Whether Uddhav's salvo leads to Sena getting plum posts in the cabinet will be clear very soon. But an assertive Sena will be a headache for the BJP and Fadnavis.

Unlike in 2014 when the BJP and Shiv Sena fought on their own, the two parties joined hands this time as part of the NDA.

The BJP contested 152 seats as the senior partner while the Sena contested 124. The remaining 12 seats in the 288-member assembly were left for other allies.

The Sena's face in the elections is Aditya Thackeray, president of the party's youth wing, who became the first member of his family to enter the electoral fray by filing his papers from Worli where he won by a handsome margin.

READ HERE: A sticky wicket awaits Devendra Fadnavis in second term as CM

The NDA was pitted against the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) -- comprising the Congress, which fielded candidates in 145 seats, and the NCP, which contested 123 seats, among other partners.

Other players in the fray include the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founded by Prakash Ambedkar, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.