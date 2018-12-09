Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee unlikely to attend Opposition meet called by Chandrababu Naidu on Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu address the media after their closed door meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata Monday Nov 19 2018. | PTI

VIJAYAWADA: As the D-Day for the proposed meeting of anti-BJP parties at the national level is nearing, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is leaving no stone unturned to make it a success by ensuring that all those whom he had met in the recent past with anti-BJP platform as an agenda, make it to the meeting on Monday.

However, it is learnt that the chances of Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attending the meeting in Delhi on December 10 are bleak.

Naidu, who was busy with campaigning for Maha Kutami, along with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, in the just concluded elections in Telangana, is said to have shifted his focus to non-BJP meeting. 

Incidentally, the meeting will be held a day before the election results of five States, which went to polls, are out. The TDP  chief is learnt to have spoken to several leaders of various national and regional parties in the last few days to garner their support. 

However, TDP leaders privy to the party affairs, have expressed doubts over Mamata’s participation in the meeting. 

“She is one of the promoters of the exercise of uniting all anti-BJP forces at the national level. We are sure that she will definitely attend the meet,’’ asserted a TDP leader. However, at the same breath, he said if Mamata does not attend the meet, it should not be seen due to political reasons.

Naidu who invited leaders from Congress and several non-NDA parties for the meeting in the past few days, had reportedly got consent from them. The latest addition to the list is PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, AP TDP president and Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao said the proposed meeting on Monday is not having any specific agenda.

“Save Democracy - Save Nation from the clutches of BJP” is the single slogan for uniting all the anti-BJP forces and after the meeting, the future course of action will be chalked out.

Asked whether Mamata, BSP chief Mayawati and others, whom Naidu met earlier, will attend the meeting, Kala exuded confidence that most of the leaders will turn up. 

