Anil Ambani welcomes Supreme Court's order dismissing Rafale petitions

The judgement comes as a major vindication for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was personally accused of corruption by the Opposition Congress.

Anil Ambani

Businessman Anil Ambani (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Reliance Group chairman, Anil D. Ambani on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's order where it dismissed all PILs seeking probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed all petitions pertaining to multi-million dollar Rafale fighter jets deal.

Ambani, who has faced relentless allegations from Congress president Rahul Gandhi, issued a statement saying, "I welcome the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court today summarily dismissing all PILs filed on the Rafale contracts, and conclusively establishing the complete falsity of the wild, baseless and politically motivated allegations levelled against Reliance Group and me personally."

"We remain committed to India's national security and to making our humble contribution towards the Make in India and Skill India policies of the Government in the critical area of defence including our offset partnership agreement with our valued partner, Dassault Aviation of France," the statement further added.

The judgement comes as a major vindication for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was personally accused of corruption by the Opposition Congress.

The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, stated that there is no need to conduct an investigation in to details of Rafale pricing.

"We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process. Joint exercise have taken place and there is no element of financial benefits," said CJI Gogoi. The CJI added that, "Detailed scrutiny of RafaleDeal deal is not required."

