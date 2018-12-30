UP government seeks Purvanchal University VC's response over inciting remarks 

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Taking cognizance of a recent inflammatory statement purportedly made by vice-chancellor of the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked him to present his side of the story.

In a purported video, which went viral recently, the VC, Professor Raja Ram Yadav can be seen telling students not to come crying if they get into a fight, rather beat up the person or maybe kill.

#WATCH Purvanchal University Vice-Chancellor Raja Ram Yadav at a seminar in the University in Ghazipur: If you’re a student of this University, never come crying to me. If you ever get into a fight, beat them, if possible murder them, we’ll take care of it later. (29.12.18) pic.twitter.com/omFqXN55z9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2018

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio told PTI, "I have asked the vice-chancellor to present his side of the video, which has gone viral on various social media platforms.

“If you are student of this university and ever pick up a fight with someone, never come crying to me. Thrash your enemy,” he suggested and went a step ahead by advising them to even murder him if the need arose.

“Tumhara bas chale to uska murder kar ke aana. Aur uske baad hum dekh lenge (If it is possible for you, go ahead and murder that person. We will take care of it later)," assured the V-C.Purvanchal University

Amid round of applause, the V-C continued his speech by saying: “Yuwa chahta wahi hota hai jo chattano me pair marta hai to pani nikalta hai. Chhatra jo apne jeevan me sanklap leta hai aur use pura karta hai usi ko Purvanchal university ka chhatra kahte hai (A young student is one who can do unimaginable. The one who takes a resolution in his life and fulfils it with passion is called the student of Purvanchal University).”