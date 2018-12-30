Home Nation

UP government seeks Purvanchal University VC's response over inciting remarks 

Kicking up the row while speaking at a seminar in Ghazipur on Saturday, VC Raja Ram Yadav asked his students never to come cribbing or crying to him after picking up a fight witht heir adversary.

Published: 30th December 2018

Raja Ram Yadav

Purvanchal University VC Raja Ram Yadav during his controversial speech (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Taking cognizance of a recent inflammatory statement purportedly made by vice-chancellor of the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked him to present his side of the story.

In a purported video, which went viral recently, the VC, Professor Raja Ram Yadav can be seen telling students not to come crying if they get into a fight, rather beat up the person or maybe kill.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio told PTI, "I have asked the vice-chancellor to present his side of the video, which has gone viral on various social media platforms.

 “If you are student of this university and ever pick up a fight with someone, never come crying to me. Thrash your enemy,” he suggested and went a step ahead by advising them to even murder him if the need arose.

READ | Omar Abdullah stunned over Purvanchal University VC's 'murder' comment

“Tumhara bas chale to uska murder kar ke aana. Aur uske baad hum dekh lenge (If it is possible for you, go ahead and murder that person. We will take care of it later)," assured the V-C.Purvanchal University   

Amid round of applause, the V-C continued his speech by saying: “Yuwa chahta wahi hota hai jo chattano me pair marta hai to pani nikalta hai. Chhatra jo apne jeevan me sanklap leta hai aur use pura karta hai usi ko Purvanchal university ka chhatra kahte hai (A young student is one who can do unimaginable. The one who takes a resolution in his life and fulfils it with passion is called the student of Purvanchal University).”

 

