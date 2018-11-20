Home Nation

Twitter apologises after CEO Jack Dorsey's photo with 'anti-Brahmanical' placard invites backlash

The internet entrepreneur, who had participated in a roundtable of women journalists and activists during his recent visit to India, had been gifted the placard by a Dalit activist.

Published: 20th November 2018 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter_CEO-placard

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, amidst six women journalists, holds a placard saying 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy' which was gifted to him by a Dalit activist. (Photo | Anna MM Vetticad/ Twitter)

By Online Desk

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has offended many after a photo of him holding a placard stating 'Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy' went viral.

During his recent visit to India, Dorsey attended a roundtable on the Twitter experience in India with women journalists such as Barkha Dutt, Nilanjana Roy and Anna MM Vetticad among others. After the conference, Anna tweeted a photo of all the member of the roundtable with Dorsey holding the board.

Mohandas Pai, a former finance chief of Infosys, tweeted: Tomorrow if @jack is given a poster with anti Semitic messages in a meeting, will his team allow him to hold it up? Why is that any different? Inciting hate against any community is wrong.

Twitter Tuesday clarified that the poster was gifted to Dorsey by a Dalit activist when it hosted a closed-door discussion with a group of women to know more about their experience using Twitter.

It added that this was not a statement from Twitter or its CEO "but a tangible reflection of our company's efforts to see, hear, and understand all sides of important public conversations that happen on our service around the world."

Vijaya Gadde, legal, policy and trust and safety lead at Twitter, who accompanied Dorsey to India, apologised in a tweet: I'm very sorry for this. It's not relective of our views. We took a private photo with a gift just given to us - we should have been more thoughtful. Twitter strives to be an impartial platform for all. We failed to do that here & we must do better to serve our customers in India.

Journalist Anna MM Vetticad replied to the Twitter rep accusing her of "throwing us under the bus to save your skin."

The Twitter CEO this month during his India visit met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. He also met PM Narendra ModiCongress chief Rahul Gandhi and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jack Dorsey Brahminical Patriarchy Twitter CEO Dalits

Comments(4)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Arvind chitale
    Good. The name if the said activist must be published. It appears that meeting was intended for some otherintentions.
    8 days ago reply

  • G. INDIRA
    Anna Vetticad tweet saying Vijay Gadde's apology is like throwing the others under the bus to save his skin is uncalled for. In fact he as a businessman did enough damage control. Anna Vetticad has no business to talk about caste-issues in India when she herself belongs to so-called casteless Christianity. The reform should come from within Hindu community not from outside. Moreover
    9 days ago reply

  • stam
    Inverting the discourse. If Mohandas Pai was honest
    9 days ago reply

  • haresh
    I do not understand why these famous figures from outside India meet people like these activists (which include Burkha Dutt who is an elitist and who does not know the sufferings of the poor
    10 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp