Twitter apologises after CEO Jack Dorsey's photo with 'anti-Brahmanical' placard invites backlash

By Online Desk

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has offended many after a photo of him holding a placard stating 'Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy' went viral.

During his recent visit to India, Dorsey attended a roundtable on the Twitter experience in India with women journalists such as Barkha Dutt, Nilanjana Roy and Anna MM Vetticad among others. After the conference, Anna tweeted a photo of all the member of the roundtable with Dorsey holding the board.

Mohandas Pai, a former finance chief of Infosys, tweeted: Tomorrow if @jack is given a poster with anti Semitic messages in a meeting, will his team allow him to hold it up? Why is that any different? Inciting hate against any community is wrong.

Twitter Tuesday clarified that the poster was gifted to Dorsey by a Dalit activist when it hosted a closed-door discussion with a group of women to know more about their experience using Twitter.

It added that this was not a statement from Twitter or its CEO "but a tangible reflection of our company's efforts to see, hear, and understand all sides of important public conversations that happen on our service around the world."

Vijaya Gadde, legal, policy and trust and safety lead at Twitter, who accompanied Dorsey to India, apologised in a tweet: I'm very sorry for this. It's not relective of our views. We took a private photo with a gift just given to us - we should have been more thoughtful. Twitter strives to be an impartial platform for all. We failed to do that here & we must do better to serve our customers in India.

Journalist Anna MM Vetticad replied to the Twitter rep accusing her of "throwing us under the bus to save your skin."

Sad to see a lack of awareness & concern about caste issues in your tweet, @vijaya. On a separate note, this was not a "private photo" - it was shot by a @TwitterIndia rep & mailed to us to share if we wish. You are throwing us under the bus to save your skin. Unbelievable! @jack — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) November 20, 2018

The Twitter CEO this month during his India visit met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. He also met PM Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.