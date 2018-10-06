Madhya Pradesh elections: 'Cannot wait any more' for Congress, says Akhilesh Yadav; to have talks with BSP

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Two days after advising Congress to be magnanimous in terms of seat sharing with prospective allies in three poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav ran short of patience and gave another jolt to the grand old party on Saturday.

He claimed that he had "waited for too long for the Congress" which could not come out with an acceptable seat sharing formula in Madhya Pradesh even now when poll dates were out. The SP chief, while speaking in his party office in Lucknow, said he could not wait any more for the Congress and would now get in touch with the BSP for an alliance in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

His comment has come just a couple of days after BSP chief Mayawati snubbed Congress party in MP saying her party would go it alone in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan elections.

"We have waited too long for the Congress. How long should we wait? We have decided to be in alliance with Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and will consult the BSP for the coming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said on Saturday.

It may be recalled that Mayawati, in an acerbic outburst against Congress on Wednesday, had claimed that the leaders of the grand old party wanted to finish the BSP though its president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were in favour of the alliance. She fired salvos at Congress calling it communal, casteist, arrogant and corrupt. She had claimed that Congress-led UPA government implicated her in Taj Corridor scam case.

Yadav had earlier urged the Congress to bring all anti-BJP parties on one platform in the poll-bound states and implied that a delay in this regard might prompt other parties to declare their candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in both states.