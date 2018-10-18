Home Nation

Women should be treated equally everywhere: Prakash Javadekar

For the past few weeks, Akbar had been facing flak over the allegations, with opposition parties also mounting attack on the government and demanding his ouster.

Published: 18th October 2018 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  A day after MJ Akbar resigned from the government, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on Thursday asserted that women should be treated equally everywhere in the society.



Javadekar said, "We have always maintained that not only at the workplace but everywhere in the society, women should be seen as equals, should be treated with equality. That is what we always say. There is nothing else to comment."

Akbar stepped down as Minister of State for External Affairs following a series of sexual harassment allegations against him. On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Akbar's resignation.

As many as 20 women, one after another, have come forward and alleged Akbar of sexually harassing them during his journalistic days. The storm around the 67-year-old gathered momentum after the #MeToo campaign raged in India.

