Home Nation

Activists condemn government's decision to make triple talaq penal offence, call it 'politicised move'

The Union cabinet has cleared an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence.

Published: 19th September 2018 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Union Cabinet approves ordinance to ban triple talaq on Wednesday. (Photo| Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Some women activists have condemned the government's decision to make instant triple talaq a penal offence, calling it a "politicised move" without taking into consideration the complications it could pose to Muslim women.

The Union cabinet has cleared an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Wednesday, citing compelling necessity for the move as the practice annulled by the Supreme Court continues unabated.

READ| It is a welcome step: Petitioner Ishrat Jahan on Union cabinet's decision on triple talaq

Kavita Krishnan, activist and Secretary of the All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA), questioned, "Why only Muslim men are getting punished for abandoning their wives, why not Hindu men?" "Triple talaq is not an official divorce, it is a form of abandonment.

Does an Hindu man gets imprisoned for abandoning his wife? We do not agree with the government's decision to make it a criminal offence," Krishnan told PTI over phone.

Annie Raja, National Federation of Indian Women's general secretary, said she doubts the "intention and sincerity" of the government in introducing ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence.

"There needs to be a comprehensive law. There are many issues related to triple talaq that need to be dealt with. But the government has taken this step for political gains in the upcoming elections. There are issues related to maintenance of women and children after her husband goes to jail, no one is talking about them," she said.

"If the government is so concerned about the welfare of women why is it keeping mum on women reservation bill. That would empower them too, why no word on that?" she added.

Shabnam Hashmi, a women rights activist, said criminalising triple talaq intends to polarise people.

"It was banned by the Supreme Court, criminalising it would polarise people ahead of the general elections," Hashmi said.

General secretary of All India Democratic Women's Association, Mariam Dhawale, said the move would create most problems for Muslim women only.

"It would leave them (Muslim women) nowhere. What about property rights of the women and her children after triple talaq, there needs to be clarity on that," Dhawale added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court triple talaq Talaq-e-Biddat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju