J-K cops' murder fallout: India calls off meeting with Pakistan

Barely a day after confirming that its Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj will meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of UNGA in New York, India on Friday called off the meeting citing the "brutal" killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the release of postal stamps glorifying Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.

The situation at present is not conducive for any bilateral talks as Pak-backed terrorist outfits are still active in the Kashmir valley, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters during a press briefing.

"The latest brutal killings of our security personnel by Pakistan-based entities and the recent release of a series of 20 postage stamps by Pakistan glorifying a terrorist and terrorism confirm that Pakistan will not mend its ways," Kumar said.

Since y'day's announcement of meeting of foreign ministers of India & Pakistan, 2 deeply disturbing developments took place. Latest brutal killings of our security personnel by Pakistan entities & recent release of series of 20 postal stamps by Pakistan glorifying terrorists: MEA pic.twitter.com/5rTVKmOxEn

"In view of the changed situation, there will be no meeting between the Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan in New York," he said.

The move comes after three J-K policemen were abducted and killed by militants on Friday causing widespread outrage in the valley.

India had on Thursday opened a window of opportunity by announcing that Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj would meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week.

“I can confirm that on the request of the Pakistani side, a meeting between EAM & Pakistani foreign minister will take place on the sidelines of UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time,” said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, MEA on Thursday.

This was supposed to be the first such high-level engagement since the suspension of dialogue between the two countries following the Pathankot air base terror attack in 2016.

The UNGA general debate will commence on September 25 and will run for nine working days.

Swaraj and her Pakistan counterpart Qureshi are also scheduled to attend the SAARC foreign ministers’ lunch and get-together on September 27.