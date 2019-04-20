177 per cent rise in terror attack in five years, PM Modi's focus on security only before polls: Sangma

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on the security of the country just before the elections though terrorist attacks have increased 177 per cent during the past five years, senior Congress leader Mukul Sangma said Friday.

The central government's approach has aggravated the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeastern region, Chhattisgarh and other states, claimed Sangma, chairman of the North East Congress Coordination Committee.

Modi has failed to deal with security of the nation effectively, the former Meghalaya chief minister alleged.

According to data placed in the Rajya Sabha, there has been 177 per cent increase in terrorist attacks during the last five years, but the government has responded to the situation only before the election, Sangma told reporters.

"War is being fought daily in Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Chhattisgarh and other states but the government's approach has aggravated the situation. It created more problems, alienated more people which is reflected in more people joining insurgent outfits," he added.

The BJP has been trying to project that it is the only one capable of taking care of the nation's security, he said.

"Modi and his team does not have the in-depth understanding to tackle the complexities and challenges of security problems," he said.

Terming the saffron party as anti-Northeast, he said the BJP's insistence on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill bears testimony to it.

Without naming anyone, Sangma said a senior minister in BJP-ruled Assam has gone on record saying if the party returns to power at the Centre, the bill will be implemented by June or July this year.

"They are trying to push the people against the wall. Any agenda that goes against the sentiment of the people will obviously have a natural repercussion. There will be chaos and a nation cannot flourish amid chaos and disorder," he added.

The bill seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who fled because of persecution, even if they do not possess any document.

The indigenous people of the region are apprehending that if the law is enacted, it will endanger their livelihood and identity.

The Modi government has withdrawn special status of NE states, suspended the North East Investment Promotion Policy, and changed the Look East policy to Act East policy without any visible action being taken, Sangma claimed.

About the Assam government, he said it lacks the focus to deal with the problems arising out of updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in which 40 lakh people have been left out.

He accused the BJP of betraying the people of Assam saying it had promised to solve the problem of illegal immigration but failed, and it appears that they are not interested in solving it.