Unnao rape case: I've seen only four to five accidents on this road in 12 years, says eyewitness

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

RAE BARELI: A CBI team reached the crime scene in Rae Bareli and spoke to local police, forensic experts and an eye-witness of the Sunday’s horrific car-truck collision that critically injured the Unnao girl and her lawyer, besides killing her two aunts.

The CBI team is now likely to question the driver of the truck, Ashish Kumar Pal, in connection with the case. Pal was remanded to CBI custody. “The team checked the truck and the car. They found some personal documents of the driver in the truck and some useful leads from the car,” a UP police officer said. “The team was not happy with the forensic unit and questioned them on why no forensic investigation is done yet.”

READ| 'Have evidence against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar', says Unnao rape survivor's uncle

The truck in question is still at the crime spot as officials have not been able to tow it due to damage on both its rear axles. The heavy vehicle will be shifted to the Gurbaxganj police station in a day or two, while the mangled car is at the Ataura police check post. “We have asked two cranes to come. Once they arrive, the truck will be shifted,” a policeman said.

According to the officer, the forensic experts told the CBI team that the car was travelling at a speed of around 45-50 kmph, while the truck was speeding somewhere between 90 to 100 kmph when it crashed into the car. The CBI team interacted with the policemen who were the first to reach the spot. “The team also spoke to the eyewitness and were briefed by the forensic team. Now they will question the accused,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper who runs a dhaba metres away from the spot said that accidents were not common in the area. “Yes, there is a bend here but generally vehicles do not speed as there is a college nearby. In my 12 years that I have been running the shop, this is probably only the fourth or fifth accident I have seen.” Another shop owner claimed he had not seen the accident at all. “It was raining very heavily that day and I did not open my shop. So I don’t know anything. I only read about it in the papers the following day.”