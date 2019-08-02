Leaders of both parties hail Supreme Court decision over Ayodhya case hearing

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to commence day-to-day hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, leaders of both the communities, especially, those who are a party in litigation, felt the apex court’s decision had rekindled the hope of a logical verdict.

Claiming that the mediation exercise failed, the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday said that case would now be heard by the Supreme Court from August 6, on day-to-day basis. Earlier, a five-judge SC Constitution bench had set up a three-member mediation panel on March 8, 2019, headed by Justice (Retd) Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla. The two other members on the panel were spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

Now, as the SC acknowledged that the mediation efforts could not be successful, noted lawyer Zafaryab Jilani, who is also representing the Muslim parties in the case, said that failure of mediation process was a foregone conclusion.

“Why would the Muslim side take back their claim? Now the Supreme Court will hear it and whatever be the outcome, we will abide by it,” said Jilani who is also the convenor of Babri Masjid Action Committee and member All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). On the contrary, prominent cleric Maulana Khild Rashid Firangi Mahali, also an AIMLB member, expressed disappointment over the failure of the mediation process but expressed satisfaction over SC decision on hearing.

“Now since the apex court has taken the issue into its hands, we are hopeful of a speedy hearing and verdict acceptable to all. We have full faith in the Supreme Court. No one will be able to do politics over the issue anymore,” said the Maulana.

One of the main Muslim litigants in the case, Iqbal Ansari, representing his father late Hashim Ansari, who was the first-ever Muslim litigant who took Ayodhya issue to the court, appreciated the SC decision.

“We are law-abiding citizens of this country. We have full faith in the Constitution and judiciary. Whatever will be the SC decision, we will abide by it,” he said while talking to TNIE. Similarly, the saints of Ayodhya, including litigants Ram Lala Virajman and Nirmohi Akhada welcomed SC decision with a pinch of salt. Mahant Dharam Das of Ram Janmabhoomi Nirman Samiti, also a party, hailed courts’ Friday decision.

“I am very happy and welcome the court’s decision overhearing. By the grace of Hanumanji, now the vexed issue will be resolved and temple will be constructed soon,” said Mahant Dharam Das. The saints were of the opinion that five crucial months were lost in the mediation process with zero results.

Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni said that the saints had been demanding a speedy hearing in the case for so long. “Now the court should give an early decision on the basis of evidence and pave way for construction of grand Ram temple at birthplace in Ayodhya at the earliest,” said the Mahant.

Simialry, Mahant Satyendra Das, head priest, the makeshift temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace, said: “We welcome SC observation. Now the hope of early resolution of this vexed issue seems near and a grand temple will soon be constructed.”

Meanwhile, Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi blamed the Muslim parties for derailing the efforts of mediation. “Now the apex court will hear the case and Shia Waqf Board will play an important role in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

At least 14 appeals have been filed in the top court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement, which said that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya will be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.