Visitors who met Unnao rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar in jail under CBI scanner

According to sources, the CBI has recorded the statements of police officers who first arrived at the crash site.

Published: 03rd August 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rape-accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Rape-accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW/BHOPAL: The CBI has sought details of people who met expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in jail in its probe in the Unnao cases while a team of officers recreated crime scene to investigate the accident at Rae Bareli. The federal agency also moved a plea at a trial court in Lucknow seeking custody of Sengar, his brother Atul Singh, Virendra Singh and Shailendra Singh.

According to sources, the CBI has recorded the statements of police officers who first arrived at the crash site. Another CBI team is looking for leads from the truck that hit the car of the Unnao rape survivor. The CBI is likely to question the rape survivor’s uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail. It took the truck driver and the cleaner on a day’s transit remand for interrogation. Earlier, the truck’s owner Devendra Kishore Pal was also grilled by the CBI but let off.

Acting on the SC orders, a CBI team headed by a joint director level officer will visit Rae Bareli for the investigation. A CFSL team will reach Rae Bareli for collecting evidence. Also on Friday, the Supreme Court kept in abeyance its earlier order by which it had transferred, from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, the accident case in which the Unnao rape victim was severely injured.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath offered a helping hand to the Unnao rape survivor as he appealed to the teenage girl’s mother to settle down in the Congress-ruled state along with daughter and other family members.

