Home Nation

Internal matter, India explains Kashmir-move to P-5

On Monday, the Centre government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the state into a Union Territory with a legislature.

Published: 05th August 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

amit_shah_article370

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on 5 August 2019 announcing the scrapping of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. (Rajya Sabha TV screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India has conveyed to foreign envoys, including five permanent members of the UN Security Council (P-5) that the decision to abrogate Article 370 and split the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two are an "internal" matter aimed at providing good governance and economic development of the state.

"In the light of interest expressed by members of the diplomatic community in Delhi, senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs are briefing the envoys of several countries, including P-5, on proposals related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and administrative reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir that were introduced in Parliament today," said a source.

ALSO READ | Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?

"It was, inter alia, highlighted that the proposals which are currently under consideration of Parliament are internal to India. These are aimed at providing good governance, promoting social justice and ensuring economic development in Jammu and Kashmir," sources added.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir to be largest Union Territories, followed by Ladakh

On Monday, the Centre government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the state into a Union Territory with a legislature. It also split the state by hiving off Ladakh region and making it into a Union Territory without a legislature.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UN Security Council Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Security Crisis
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp