Internal matter, India explains Kashmir-move to P-5

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India has conveyed to foreign envoys, including five permanent members of the UN Security Council (P-5) that the decision to abrogate Article 370 and split the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two are an "internal" matter aimed at providing good governance and economic development of the state.



"In the light of interest expressed by members of the diplomatic community in Delhi, senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs are briefing the envoys of several countries, including P-5, on proposals related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and administrative reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir that were introduced in Parliament today," said a source.

ALSO READ | Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?

"It was, inter alia, highlighted that the proposals which are currently under consideration of Parliament are internal to India. These are aimed at providing good governance, promoting social justice and ensuring economic development in Jammu and Kashmir," sources added.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir to be largest Union Territories, followed by Ladakh



On Monday, the Centre government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the state into a Union Territory with a legislature. It also split the state by hiving off Ladakh region and making it into a Union Territory without a legislature.