Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul Gandhi slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark

Rahul Gandhi's reaction came after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday courted controversy with his 'brides from Kashmir' remark.

Published: 10th August 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed as despicable Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's "brides from Kashmir" remark, claiming that his comments show what years of RSS training does to the mind of a "weak, insecure and pathetic man".

His reaction came after Khattar on Friday courted a controversy with his remarks that some people of Haryana are saying that they "can now get brides from Kashmir", apparently in a reference to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

"Haryana CM, Khattar's comment on Kashmiri women is despicable and shows what years of RSS training does to the mind of a weak, insecure and pathetic man. Women are not assets to be owned by men," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Speaking at an event in Fatehabad, Khattar had said, "There can be problems if the number of girls is lesser than boys. Our (O P) Dhankarji had said that they (brides) will have to be brought from Bihar. Now some people say, Kashmir is open, they (brides) will be brought from there. But jokes apart, the question is if (sex) ratio is right, then there will be a right balance in society."

