Home Nation

Pakistan deploying fighter jets to Skardu near Ladakh, India watching closely: Sources

The Indian intelligence agencies along with the Air Force and Army are keeping a close watch on the movement of the Pakistani Air Force.

Published: 12th August 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

A Pakistani F-16 fighter jet. (Photo | AFP)

A Pakistani F-16 fighter jet. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing tensions with Pakistan over the abrogation of the Article 370, Pakistani forces have started moving equipment to their forward bases close to Ladakh.

"Three C-130 transport aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force were used on Saturday to ferry equipment to their Skardu air base opposite the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Indian agencies concerned are keeping a close eye on the movement of Pakistanis along the border areas," government sources told ANI.

Sources said the equipment moved to the forward operating base could be support equipment for fighter aircraft operations. Pakistanis are most likely to move in their JF-17 fighter planes to the Skardu air field, they said.

ALSO READ| Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returns amid downgrading of bilateral ties

The Indian intelligence agencies along with the Air Force and Army are keeping a close watch on the movement of the Pakistani Air Force as they can see almost the entire length and breadth of Pakistan.

The Pakistanis use an older version of the C-130 transport aircraft supplied by the Americans a long time ago and one of their military rulers Gen Zia Ul Haq was also killed in power when the C-130 in which he was travelling crashed in August 1988 due to a bomb explosion.

ALSO READ| Pakistan to observe its Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day

Sources said the Pakistan Air Force was planning to conduct an exercise of its Air Force and Army elements and the move of shifting planes to the forward base could also be a part of it. Skardu is a forward operating base of the Pakistan Air Force and it uses it to support its Army operations on the border with India.

Pakistan has been trying to make a big issue out of India's decision of scrapping Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JF 17 fighter planes Skardu air field Pakistan LoC breach Pakistan air force Indian intelligence Pakistan fighter jet Article 370 abrogation
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Indian
    Wow Pak wants war and we want Pak
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp