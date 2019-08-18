Temple stone carving in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya speeds up

Home Nation

At present, the work of carving the stones is not going on at the workshop due to a shortage of artisans.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AYODHYA: With the hearing on the Ayodhya dispute gaining momentum, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also started speeding up stone carving in Karsevakpuram.

"This decision has been taken after the Supreme Court's decision to hold day-to-day hearing of the Ayodhya title suit case," Sharad Sharma, VHP spokesperson, said here.

At present, the work of carving the stones is not going on at the workshop due to a shortage of artisans.

Around 10-12 workers are engaged in the cleaning of the carved slabs that have gathered dust over the years. The stone slabs stored there and the pillars kept for the proposed temple are also being cleaned and spruced up at the workshop.

More artisans would soon be hired from Rajasthan to carve the remaining stones.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya hearing - Temple existed before Babri Masjid came up at disputed site, counsel for deity to SC

"We have already completed about 70 per cent of the work which will make the ground floor of the Ram temple," said Sharma.

"Since the hearing has picked up in the Supreme Court, Ram devotees are also enthused. The workshop is once again alive with activity. The carved stones sheets and pillars, meant for the temple, are being cleaned. Confabulations are on and a decision to speed up stone carving will be taken as per the suggestions of the saints of Ayodhya and other places."

The workshop at Karsevakpuram has two giant stone cutters, a shed and a wooden model of the proposed temple. There are quarters for workshop staff and artisans on one side.

Sources said that the members of the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, VHP and the Ayodhya Sant Samaj will meet soon to take effective measures to expedite the process of carving the stones.

ALSO READ Will Ayodhya judgement come before CJI Gogoi's retirement in November?

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, also underlined the need to expedite the work related to carving of the stones.

"We expect the hearing (in Supreme Court) to be over by November, paving the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Therefore, there is a need to expedite the work related with carving of stones," said Das.

The VHP is confident that the Supreme Court would announce its verdict in the Ayodhya case by November, before the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires.

It was also confident that the court verdict will be in favour of the temple.

