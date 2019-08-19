Will surrender in court in next 3-4 days, says Bihar MLA Anant Singh

Home Nation

Published: 19th August 2019

By PTI

PATNA: Controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, evading arrest in a case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has said he will surrender in court in the next three-four days.

In a video message, the independent MLA from Mokama, who has several serious cases pending against him, also said he will interact with journalists on his return from hiding.

"I am not afraid of getting arrested. I have come to see my ailing friend and will surrender in the court in next three-four days. But first of all, I will go to my flat and interact with journalists," the legislator said in the video clip sent to media houses on Sunday.

Singh was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after a police team raided his ancestral house at Ladma village in Patna district and seized an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, live cartridges and two hand grenades on Friday.

Parliament had recently passed an amendment to the anti-terror law to give powers to the Centre to designate an individual as terrorist and seize his properties.

The accused legislator claimed he had sought an appointment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but failed.

Contending that he had not visited his ancestral house in the past 14 years, Singh asked, "Why would I keep weapons like AK-47 in a house which is shared by my enemy?" Singh has a running feud with his cousin Vivekanand Singh, a gangster.

Police conducted a second raid at 1, Mall Road, official residence of Singh in Patna on Saturday but he was not present, Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said.

His accomplice Chhotan Singh was, however, apprehended from there.

A sword and a mobile phone were also seized from the legislator's official residence.

The SP said the raids were carried out in the presence of a magistrate and the caretaker, in accordance with the law.

The entire exercise has been recorded on video, the officer said.

Mishra also said that a separate FIR was being lodged with Sachivalaya police station in Patna against the MLA for giving shelter and protection to Chhotan Singh, an accused in a criminal case lodged with Barh police station.

Singh nicknamed "Chhote Sarkaar"- has a lengthy criminal record and was recently summoned to the police headquarters in Patna for giving his voice sample in connection with an attack on a Mokama-based contractor.

He was formerly known to have shared a close relationship with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but the two apparently fell out ahead of the 2015 assembly elections.

Singh then left the JD(U) and contested and retained his seat as an Independent.

