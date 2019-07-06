Home Nation

Mumbai doctor Payal Tadvi suicide: Accused can be interrogated inside jail, says special court

Doctors Hema Ahuja, Ankita Khandelwal and Bhakti Meher are currently in judicial custody and imprisoned in Byculla Jail.

Published: 06th July 2019 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Payal Tadvi

Late Dr Payal Tadvi (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here Saturday allowed police to interrogate inside jail three women doctors arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a junior colleague by tormenting her with casteist slurs at a civic-run hospital.

Doctors Hema Ahuja, Ankita Khandelwal and Bhakti Meher are currently in judicial custody and imprisoned in Byculla Jail.

ALSO READ: Dr Payal Tadvi's suicide note recovered from her phone, says lawyer

The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, probing the case, filed an application before the court throu gh special public prosecutor Raja Thakare seeking permission to interrogate the accused.

Police said the interrogation was necessary in the wake of recovery of pictures from junior doctor Payal Tadvi's phone of the purported suicide note.

Pictures of the suicide note and photos of the three accused doctors were found in the victim's mobile phone during forensic examination of the device.

They need to probe the sequence of events from the time Tadvi's body was taken from her room to the trauma centre, it said.

ALSO READ: Anti-ragging panel found Dr Payal Tadvi was harassed

The three accused were the first persons to open the doctor's room following the suicide.

Police had earlier said the accused had gone back to Tadvi's room within five to seven minutes after the body was taken to the trauma centre.

It is suspected the suicide note was destroyed by the accused during this period.

There is also need to interrogate the accused for recovery of passwords of their phones and social media accounts, police told court.

Defence lawyer Shailesh Kharat said they have no objection if the accused are questioned inside the jail.

Judge P B Jadhav permitted the investigating officer to interrogate the three accused in jail between 11 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.

ALSO READ: 'Cannot stay in jail anymore,' three accused doctors break down in court 

Meanwhile, the judicial custody of the trio was Saturday extended by another 14 days.

Tadvi (26), a second year post-graduate medical student attached to B Y L Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, had hanged herself in her hostel room on May 22.

Tadvi's family had accused Ahuja, Meher and Khandelwal of ragging and hurling casteist abuses at her, charges denied by the trio.

The accused had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Payal Tadvi suicide case Mumbai doctor suicide case Payal Tadvi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp