Anti-ragging panel found Dr Payal Tadvi was harassed: Source

MUMBAI: The anti-ragging committee of the Topiwala National Medical College here has concluded that Dr Payal Tadvi, who allegedly committed suicide last month, faced harassment from the three accused seniors, a source said Tuesday.

Tadvi (26), a post-graduate medical student who belonged to a tribal community, allegedly committed suicide on May 22.

Speaking to PTI on the condition of anonymity, a member of the anti-ragging committee said, "We questioned several people, her friends and fellow students, and corroborated their statements. It was evident that Payal was harassed over her caste and tribe."

The committee comprised senior officials of the medical college, representatives of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), police officials, and social workers.

"The report has been sent to higher authorities in the state government," the member said.

The crime branch of Mumbai police Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking fresh custody of the accused doctors, who were Tadvi's seniors at the BYL Nair Hospital to which the medical college is attached.

Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehere and Ankita Khandelwal, the three doctors arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide, are now in judicial custody.