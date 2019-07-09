Corrupted big fish will not be spared, says J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said the big fish involved in corruption won’t be spared and revealed that he knew some families which had made millions while being in-charge of forests.

“I know some families, who were in charge of forests. They have become millionaires. See the bungalows in Vasant Vihar or Maharani Bagh in Delhi of those who worked in the forest department,” Malik said after starting plantation drive at Zabarwan hills here.

ALSO READ: Terrorism has shrunk in Kashmir, says Governor Satya Pal Malik at Niti Aayog meet

He said his government won’t spare anybody involved.

Asserting that there was no political vendetta, Malik said, “The way Anti Corruption Bureau is working, it is natural that some big fish will also be caught.

ALSO READ: Ruling elite in Jammu and Kashmir involved in corruption, says Governor Satya Pal Malik

"Whichever party he belongs to or however big he is, the person will not be spared and taken to task.”

The ACB recently conducted raids on the residence of ex-chairman of J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed.

The ACB and Income Tax sleuths have also conducted raids on the properties of a senior National Conference leader’s son.