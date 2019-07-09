Home Nation

Corrupted big fish will not be spared, says J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

The ACB recently conducted raids on the residence of ex-chairman of J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed.

Published: 09th July 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Satya Pal Malik, J-K guv

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said the big fish involved in corruption won’t be spared and revealed that he knew some families which had made millions while being in-charge of forests.

“I know some families, who were in charge of forests. They have become millionaires. See the bungalows in Vasant Vihar or Maharani Bagh in Delhi of those who worked in the forest department,” Malik said after starting plantation drive at Zabarwan hills here.

ALSO READ: Terrorism has shrunk in Kashmir, says Governor Satya Pal Malik at Niti Aayog meet

He said his government won’t spare anybody involved.

Asserting that there was no political vendetta, Malik said, “The way Anti Corruption Bureau is working, it is natural that some big fish will also be caught.

ALSO READ: Ruling elite in Jammu and Kashmir involved in corruption, says Governor Satya Pal Malik

"Whichever party he belongs to or however big he is, the person will not be spared and taken to task.”

The ACB recently conducted raids on the residence of ex-chairman of J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed.

The ACB and Income Tax sleuths have also conducted raids on the properties of a senior National Conference leader’s son.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik Jammu and Kashmir corruption
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp