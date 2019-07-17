Home Nation

Digambar Kamat new leader of opposition in Goa Assembly

The recent defection of 10 MLAs of the Congress has reduced the strength of the party in the 40-member House to just five.

Published: 17th July 2019 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat of Congress was Wednesday appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly by the party, days after his predecessor Chandrakant Kavlekar and nine other MLAs crossed over to the ruling BJP.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar told PTI that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved election of Kamat as Leader of Opposition.

ALSO READ: Goa CM Pramod Sawant allocates portfolios to new ministers 

The recent defection of 10 MLAs of the Congress has reduced the strength of the party in the 40-member House to just five.

Kamat's name was reportedly finalised during a meeting of the five MLAs with AICC secretary A Chellakumar last week, ahead of the monsoon session of the Assembly which began on July 15.

ALSO READ: Goa Forward withdraws support to BJP-led government

Kamat had served as a chief minister during 2007-2012 before the BJP defeated the Congress in the polls.

Three out of the ten MLAs of the Congress were inducted into the cabinet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after they switched side.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa Assembly Goa Digambar Kamat Goa Opposition Goa Opposition leader
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp