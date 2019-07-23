Home Nation

NRC Assam coordinator dismisses reports of Rohingya migrant's inclusion in draft list

Media reports stated that Alam Hussain Mazumdar, who was arrested in Cachar recently on various charges, has been mentioned as an illegal Rohingya migrant.

Published: 23rd July 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 01:04 PM

NRC Assam coordinator Prateek Hajela

NRC Assam coordinator Prateek Hajela (File | ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam coordinator of National Register of Citizens, Prateek Hajela, has termed media reports of inclusion of a Rohingya migrant in the draft NRC as 'false' and 'baseless'. Reports on inclusion of a Rohingya migrant in the draft NRC were published in some dailies on Sunday and Monday.

In a press communique on Monday, Hajela said, "The media reports have referred to one person named Alam Hussain Mazumdar who was arrested in Cachar recently on various charges and has been mentioned as an illegal Rohingya migrant."

"In this connection, it is clarified that this news is absolutely false as the said Alam Hussain Mazumdar was not included in draft NRC on account of being found ineligible in family tree verification and for submitting a forged birth certificate," he said.

ALSO READ| 'India can’t be world’s refugee capital': Centre seeks re-verification in Assam NRC process

Hajela said that this clarification is being issued as irresponsible false reporting has the potential of casting aspersions on the purity of the NRC He said the media reports appeared to have been published without verification from the NRC authorities.

Alleging wrongful inclusions and exclusions in the NRC, the Centre and the Assam government had on July 19 sought from the Supreme Court extension of the July 31 deadline for publication of the final draft.

ALSO READ| Centre to involve locals to ensure error-free NRC list

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman took note of the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the state government, that they be allowed to undertake verification of 20 per cent random samples of citizens due to wrongful inclusions or exclusions in the NRC.

The court fixed the applications of both the governments for deliberation on July 23 on the issue of the proposed sample survey.

