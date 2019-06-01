Home Nation

VVIP chopper scam: CBI court allows Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad for treatment

The court also directed the passport officials to either revoke Saxena's passport for a temporary period or provide Saxena with one-time emergency papers.

Rajiv Saxena, accused turned approver in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Rajiv Saxena, accused turned approver in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Special CBI court on Saturday allowed AgustaWestland deal case accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar, while allowing Saxena's application for permission to travel abroad, directed him to deposit Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of Rs 50 lakhs as security.

Advocate Shivani Luthra and Prateek Yadav were representing Saxena.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court granted partial relief to the AgustaWestland deal case accused-turned-approver seeking revoking of his passport suspension order to travel abroad on medical grounds.

A single judge bench presided by Justice Vibhu Bakhru while granting partial relief to the Saxena observed, "If the concerned court (CBI Court) permits the petitioner to travel overseas, the respondents shall take the necessary steps to ensure that the suspension of passport does not come in the way of the petitioner to travel overseas for medical purposes."

The court also directed the passport officials to either revoke Saxena's passport for a temporary period for which travel is permitted by the court or provide Saxena with one-time emergency papers to travel overseas and come back to India.

Earlier on May 7, the CBI court directed the passport office to file a detailed reply on the suspension of the passport of Rajiv Saxena.

Saxena moved the court seeking permission to travel Europe, United Kingdom and Dubai in the month of May over the grounds of medical treatment.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with an alleged scam in Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company. 

