Home Nation

Kargil war veteran taken out of detention centre for medical examination, likely to be released

Goalpara police said the formalities in the case would be done in Kamrup (rural) district. Following the medical examination, he is likely to be released.

Published: 08th June 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Karil War Veteran foreigner, Mohammed Sana Ullah

Retired honorary lieutenant Mohammed Sanaullah. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Seen as a prelude to his release from detention, Kargil War veteran Mohammad Sanaullah was on Saturday taken to Amingaon in Kamrup (rural) district where the case against him was registered.

He had been lodged at the detention centre in Goalpara for the past week after he was declared a “foreigner” by the Foreigners’ Tribunal.

The Gauhati High Court, which granted interim bail to the 52-year-old retired honorary captain of the Army on Friday, had ordered for the biometrics of iris of his eyes, fingerprints of both hands besides photograph prior to his release.

The Goalpara police said the formalities in the case would be done in Kamrup (rural) district. Following the medical examination, he is likely to be released.

ALSO READ | Kargil veteran who was declared foreigner loses police job

His friends and relatives greeted him as he was taken out of the detention centre. At his village in Kamrup (rural) district, the locals, who were waiting for his arrival, burst firecrackers to celebrate the court’s granting of bail to him.

Meanwhile, an ecstatic Samina Begum, Sanaullah’s wife, was optimistic that he would be cleared of the case.

“The past few days were terrible for us but we are now happy that the court has granted bail to him,” she said. 

ALSO READ | Army says it’s not taking up Kargil war veteran Sanaullah’s case

Md Ajmal Haque, who is a retired junior commissioned officer of the Army and Sanaullah’s cousin, said they had faith in the judiciary.

“We are happy that he has been granted bail by the court. He was an Indian, is an Indian and will be an Indian,” Haque said. 

He said Sanaullah was a victim of a conspiracy hatched by the Border Police investigating officer and lapses by Border Police and Foreigners’ Tribunal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammad Sanaullah Kargil war Assam NRC Assam citizenship Foreigners Tribunal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tunbridge Wells holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans (Photo | EPS/Atreyo Mukhopadhyay)
Tunbridge Wells da jawab nahin: Where Kapil Dev changed Indian cricket forever
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
Gallery
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp