Kargil war veteran taken out of detention centre for medical examination, likely to be released

GUWAHATI: Seen as a prelude to his release from detention, Kargil War veteran Mohammad Sanaullah was on Saturday taken to Amingaon in Kamrup (rural) district where the case against him was registered.

He had been lodged at the detention centre in Goalpara for the past week after he was declared a “foreigner” by the Foreigners’ Tribunal.

The Gauhati High Court, which granted interim bail to the 52-year-old retired honorary captain of the Army on Friday, had ordered for the biometrics of iris of his eyes, fingerprints of both hands besides photograph prior to his release.

The Goalpara police said the formalities in the case would be done in Kamrup (rural) district. Following the medical examination, he is likely to be released.

His friends and relatives greeted him as he was taken out of the detention centre. At his village in Kamrup (rural) district, the locals, who were waiting for his arrival, burst firecrackers to celebrate the court’s granting of bail to him.

Meanwhile, an ecstatic Samina Begum, Sanaullah’s wife, was optimistic that he would be cleared of the case.

“The past few days were terrible for us but we are now happy that the court has granted bail to him,” she said.

Md Ajmal Haque, who is a retired junior commissioned officer of the Army and Sanaullah’s cousin, said they had faith in the judiciary.

“We are happy that he has been granted bail by the court. He was an Indian, is an Indian and will be an Indian,” Haque said.

He said Sanaullah was a victim of a conspiracy hatched by the Border Police investigating officer and lapses by Border Police and Foreigners’ Tribunal.