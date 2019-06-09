Home Nation

FIR against scribe for social media post against UP CM illegal, arbitrary: Congress

The Uttar Pradesh Police had Saturday booked journalist Prashant Kanojia for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

Prashant Kanojia

Journalist Prashant Kanojia (Photo | Prashant Kanojia Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Calling the "detention" of journalist Prashant Kanojia illegal and arbitrary, Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi Sunday urged the Allahabad High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the matter.

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

"The detention of Prashant Kanojia for merely posting a video which fell foul of actors of State government is illegal, arbitrary and a grave miscarriage of justice.

Would request the Allahabad High Court to take suo Motu cognizance of the matter," Singhvi said on Twitter.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a sub-inspector at Hazratganj Police Station on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

The verified Twitter handle of Kanojia @PJkanojia said that he is alumnus of IIMC and Mumbai university and is associated with some media organisations.

