Home Nation

Doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit

To express solidarity with their striking counterparts in Kolkata, doctors in Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala and Rajasthan have joined the protest.

Published: 14th June 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

doctors protest

Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

Resident doctors of several government hospitals across the country joined the ongoing protest to express solidarity with their Kolkata counterparts who have been on strike after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late on Monday night. 

In Maharashtra, around 4,500 doctors started their one-day token strike, an office-bearer said here on Friday. 

The medicos, affiliated to Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), stopped attending to patients in all the 26 government hospitals in the state simultaneously.

MARD general secretary Deepak Mundhe said the doctors will keep off all routine duties between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the hospital administration has been informed to ensure all other services are not hampered or patients inconvenienced.

A large number of doctors gathered outside the KEM Hospital with banners, posters and placards to show solidarity with the doctors who were assaulted in Kolkata. 

Similar protests were also being held in Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur by MARD members who are demanding adequate protection for their counterparts in West Bengal.

ALSO READ | 'Deeply ashamed as TMC supporter': Kolkata Mayor’s doctor daughter hits out at Mamata over inaction

The doctors of several government hospitals in Delhi too went on a one-day token strike and boycotted work. Except for emergency services in the hospitals, there was a full shutdown of all outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits.
  
Resident doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung hospitals expressed their demonstration with bandages on their heads in a symbolic protest and suspended all non-emergency services.

Only follow-up patients with a prior appointment were being registered in OPD while registration of new patients was being done as per availability of the faculty in AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals.

Diagnostic services were also functioning in a restricted manner.

READ HERE | 'Protests to go on until we get better security': Kolkata junior doctors respond to Mamata Banerjee

The doctors at Jaipuria hospital in Jaipur, however, carried out their duties wearing black bands as a mark of protest. In Kerala, the doctors affiliated to the Indian Medical Association, Trivandrum held a protest over the violence against doctors in West Bengal. Doctors at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad also held a protest march over the violence against doctors in West Bengal.

The protest erupted on Tuesday after a 75-year-old patient died in Kolkata late on Monday night.  The family members of the deceased alleged medical negligence. An intern named Paribaha Mukherjee sustained a serious skull injury in the attack and has been admitted in the intensive care unit of the Institute of Neurosciences in Kolkata's Park Circus area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
doctors protest KEM hospital Kolkata doctors strike Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp